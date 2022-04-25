From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

UPDATE: Washington County Death Ruled a Homicide

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that the death of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune is a homicide. Perry was found deceased in her home at 27 Thunder Road in Perry on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is investigating Neptune’s death with the assistance of the Pleasant Point Police Department.

We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in the attached photos so that Detectives can speak to them to determine if they have any relevant information. If anyone has any information about the person in the photos or about the death of Neptune, please call the Maine State Police at 973-3700 and leave a message for Detective Larry Anderson.

Original Release

Maine State Police investigating death of a Washington County woman On Thursday, April 21, 2022, at approximately 8:11 p.m., the Pleasant Point Police Department was requested by a relative to respond to an apartment at 27 Thunder Road in Perry to check on the well-being of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune. Upon entry, Neptune was discovered deceased and the circumstances of her death are suspicious. Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North was called and is now investigating the death with the assistance of Pleasant Point PD. An autopsy is being performed today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A neighbor of Neptune’s reported having a surveillance camera and located on the video a person walking by the apartment building. Screenshots of the video are attached. We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in the photos so that Detectives can speak to them to determine if they have any relevant information. If you have any information about the person in the photos or about the death of Neptune, please call the Maine State Police at 973-3700 and leave a message for Detective Larry Anderson.