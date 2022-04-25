Troop F Weekly Report 04-18 to 04-24-22

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 4/20/2021

Town: Saint Francis

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of St. Francis. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. Tr. Desrosier received clues of impairment on the driver of the vehicle and ultimately placed the driver under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol. Tr. Desrosier brought the driver to Fort Kent Police Dept. for further processing. The driver was released on bail.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT

Date: 4/21/2021

Town: cross lake twp

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: On April 21, 2022 at approximately 2141 hours, the Maine State Police received a report of a possible personal injury crash on Route 161 in Cross Lake. Trp. Nathan Desrosier responded to the scene to investigate the crash. Trp. Desrosier learned Tiffany Dodd, of Woodland, was traveling south bound in a 2016 Chevrolet pickup and observed a deer in the roadway. Dodd swerved to avoid striking the deer causing the vehicle to go off the right side of the roadway and into the ditch. The pickup continued into the Cross Lake Cemetery causing damage to several head stones. Both Dodd and her passenger were uninjured in the accident.

Incident Type: DRUGS/FIREARM

Date: 4/20/2021

Town: WOODLAND

Trooper: Tr. Rider

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Woodland. Tr. Rider conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a motor vehicle defect. Tr. Rider observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle as he spoke with the driver. Tr. Rider conducted a roadside investigation and ultimately searched the vehicle locating suspected Methamphetamine and a loaded handgun. Tr. Rider placed the man under arrest for VCR, unlawful poss. Of scheduled W drug, poss. Of a firearm by a prohibited person along with other various charges. The man was able to place bail and was released.

Incident Type: OAS/Operating without a Dl

Date: 4/22/2021

Town: blaine

Trooper: tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting rural patrol in the town of Blaine. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation. The operator could not produce a driver’s license but stated that he was from Indiana and just didn’t have his license with him. Tr. Roy was able to determine that the operator’s license was suspended in Indiana. Tr. Roy issued the driver a summons for operating without a license. A licensed driver was called to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Incident Type: Operating w/out a dl / warrant

Date: 4/23/2021

Town: blaine

Trooper: Sgt. Clark

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark was conducting rural patrol in Blaine when he stopped a vehicle for a defect. Sgt. Clark learned that the operator did not have a driver’s license and the registration plates did not belong to that vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Sgt. Clark issued the operator a summons for operating without a license and she left the scene on foot. The passenger was charged with false attachment of plates and placed under arrest for the warrant and transported to the Aroostook County jail. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 4/23/2021

Town: woodland

Trooper: tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Woodland. Tr. Roy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Tr. Roy learned that the operator and his passenger both had suspended driver’s licenses. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for operating after suspension and arrangements were made to have a licensed driver remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 4/19/2022

Town: Littleton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was conducting traffic enforcement in Littleton when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. Tr. Cotton conducted a traffic stop and found the operator had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Cotton issued the man a summons for OAS and a licensed driver in the vehicle drove from the scene.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/23/2022

Town: Fort Kent

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was monitoring traffic on Main Street in Fort Kent. After running a registration plate Tr. Cotton learned the registered owner of a vehicle had a suspended license. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle, confirmed the identity of the operator, and summonsed the Fort Kent woman for OAS.

Incident Type: Theft

Date: 4/18/2022

Town: Hammond

Trooper: Tr. Sylvia

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia began investigating the theft of exhaust parts in Hammond from a camp owner. The victim reportedly came to his seasonal camp and found the exhaust had been recently cut off his jeep. The case remains under investigation.

Incident Type: Harassment

Date: 4/20/2022

Town: Stockholm/Eagle Lake

Trooper: Tr. Curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin investigated a threatening/harassment complaint in the town of Stockholm. The female caller reported she was being harassed and threatened by another female. The other female party was served a cease harassment order.

Incident Type: Theft

Date: 4/20/2022

Town: Patten

Trooper: Tr. Mahon

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon began investigating a theft in the town of Patten. The caller reported he loaned his handgun to his granddaughter and she now can’t find it and thinks it may have been stolen. The case remains under investigation.

Incident Type: Traffic Summons

Date: 4/21/2022

Town: Fort Kent

Trooper: Tr. Curtin