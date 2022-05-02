OKJOY Presents Craft Hero

Become humanity's last hope, rally the villagers to defend against the Dark Lords.

HONG KONG, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A village under attack by Dark Lords requires a hero. Gather resources, design, build, and upgrade the village to defend against oncoming enemies. Produce supplies, research weapons, deploy traps and towers, and recruit mercenaries to create the ultimate defense to defeat the Dark Lords one by one.

Craft Hero is a new minimalism sandbox survival game with countless new ideas. Plan every move strategically and defend the village against the constant hordes of Dark Lords. CAREFUL! The enemies are upgrading their weaponry, be sure to keep researching new technological advances to strengthen against the Dark Lords. Unlock weapons, magic, electricity, and even automated production to stay ahead of the enemies.

Craft Hero has multiple characters to choose from. Switch between the Archer, Warrior, and Mage to prepare for the oncoming horde. Defending alone against the Dark Lords will be impossible, recruit mercenaries that will help the village fight off the horde of enemies. Create your build with dual weapons, talent, and mercenaries to protect your village with your character. You also have the opportunity to ransack the wilderness to score and collect achievements.

Craft Hero's village is just a click away! Wishlist Craft Hero today on Steam and prepare the village for the oncoming Dark Lords that will stop at nothing to destroy everything in their path.

Keep an eye out on May 8th for an update that will have further story line into the previous battle, a new biome, Tundra, a mad scientist making robots, and advanced tech line that grants more automation and powerful defense buildings.

For more information about Craft Hero, please visit https://store.steampowered.com/app/1882040/Craft_Hero/.