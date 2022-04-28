United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) Announces 2022 International Distance Learning Award Winners

USDLA 2022 Awards USDLA Logo Past Award Winners

USDLA, the leader in Distance and Digital Learning education, has announced its International Distance Learning Award winners for 2022

We had a historical number of submissions this year and are proud to recognize the talented leaders within the distance/digital learning industry” — Dr. Arletha McSwain

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Distance Learning Association (known globally as USDLA), the leader in Distance and Digital Learning education, has announced its International Distance Learning Award winners for 2022.

Each year, USDLA recognizes innovators and leaders within the distance/digital learning industry as part of our International Award program. These highly coveted awards are presented annually to organizations and individuals who compete across several categories of excellence. The USDLA International Distance Learning Awards are created to acknowledge major accomplishments in distance learning and to highlight those distance learning instructors, programs, and professionals who have achieved and demonstrated extraordinary achievements through the use of online learning techniques, innovation, and video delivery technologies globally. This year, the following institutions were chosen by the review committee to receive awards in their respective categories:

Quality Research

- Gold: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University - Creating Relevant Extended Reality

- Silver: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University - Remote Education Tutors

- Bronze: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University - Examining research on the impact of distance and online learning: A second-order meta-analysis study

Excellence in Distance Teaching

- Gold: Anna Hollis - University or Texas, Arlington

- Silver: Heather Vaccaro - Savannah College of Arts and Designs

- Bronze: Heather Leslie - University or San Diego

Innovation (Higher Ed)

- Gold: Stevens Institute of Technology - Boosted Learning: Continued Learning Between Semesters

- Silver: Walden University - Expanding Experiential Learning with Mixed-Reality Online Simulations

- Bronze: Walden University - The Student Progress Insights and Innovation (SPII) Hub

Innovation (K-12)

- Gold: University of Central Florida - Personalized Adaptive Learning

- Silver: White Plains City School District and the Liberty Science Center - Architecture and Engineering Unit

Corporate

- Gold: Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration - Student Virtual Experiences

- Silver: Florida Virtual School - FlexPoint Education Cloud

- Bronze: Liberty Science Center - OpenSciEd Middle School Science Curriculum

“The International Award program continues to provide prestigious recognition for educational influencers around the world” says Dr. Arletha McSwain, President of USDLA. “These award winners are truly leaders in the distance/digital learning industry and their work in support of pedagogy is unsurpassed”.

Each year, the annual award winners are recognized by the Association at the USDLA National Conference Awards Dinner and presented a physical award. To learn more about up-and-coming events, as well as the 2022 National Conference please visit us at https://usdla.org/2022-national-conference/.

The United States Distance Learning Association was founded in 1987 and based on the premise of creating a powerful alliance to meet the burgeoning education and training needs of learning communities via new concepts of the fusion of communication technologies with learning in broad multidiscipline applications. We were the first nonprofit distance learning association in the United States to support distance learning research, development, and praxis across the complete arena of education, training, and communications. The learning communities that the USDLA addresses are: pre-K/12, higher education, continuing education, corporate training, military and government training, home schooling, and telehealth. Our mission is to support the development and application of digital and distance learning by focusing on legislation impacting the community and constituencies.