Nutreat’s Diabetes-Friendly, Low-Glycemic Treats Now Being Offered by MagicKitchen.com

MagicKitchen.com provides handmade, fully cooked and flash-frozen meal options throughout the United States

We’re pleased to add Nutreat’s delicious and healthy snacks to our hassle-free frozen ready-made meals delivered straight to your door without the cooking.”
— Greg Miller, CEO
LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagicKitchen.com has added Nutreat’s diabetes-friendly, low-glycemic treats to its menu of delicious, nutritious, convenient and special diet-sensitive meal options for individuals and families to eat well at home.

MagicKitchen.com currently offers and delivers handmade meals in smart batches, with all ingredients sourced within the United States. All dishes are chef-prepared, fully cooked and flash-frozen to preserve all of the wonderful flavors.

Nutreat uses only natural ingredients all rooted in science – no fillers, no added sugar and no gimmicks. Nutreat’s products are low glycemic and help promote healthy digestion with plenty of prebiotic and dietary fiber and contribute to reduce cell stress through antioxidants.

Nutreat’s snack packs come in three flavors (berries, chocolate and coconut) and have a low glycemic load of only two, which is important for managing blood sugar. This remarkably low figure was determined through extensive clinical trials that were conducted by Inquis Clinical Research.

The Nutreat products join MagicKitchen.com’s other healthy dessert options.

MagicKitchen.com’s Magic Cups are protein and calorie dense and a great option for people experiencing involuntary weight loss. Magic Cups are available in five delicious flavors.

MagicKitchen.com also carries Mighty Shakes, which contain 220 calories and 6 grams of protein. For those looking to cut calories, MagicKitchen.com offers Hormel Sin Free Sorbet. This reduced calorie sorbet is a win-win for waistlines and tastebuds.

“We’re pleased to add Nutreat’s delicious and healthy snacks to our hassle-free frozen ready-made meals delivered straight to your door without the cooking,” said MagicKitchen.com founder and CEO Greg Miller.

For more information about their special diet desserts and to shop now, visit magickitchen.com/menu/healthier-desserts.html.

About MagicKitchen.com
MagicKitchen.com, started in Northern California in 2005, was created to help people eat healthier in their home. We offer an a-la-carte menu for individuals that want to select each component of their meal. The meals are made with quality ingredients
and the individual can either get the complete meal from us or components of the meals to be supplemented by other items added. We also have a complete meals menu that offers a large variety of meal options, many of which fit a variety of special diets, such as low sodium, diabetic friendly, renal, dialysis friendly, heart healthy, vegetarian, etc.

