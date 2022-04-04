Medicare and Medicaid Recipients Now Able to Choose Frozen Prepared Meals That They Want from MagicKitchen.com
Dietitian-designed and chef prepared meals available across the continental United StatesLENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicare and Medicaid recipients and individuals on managed long term care plans are eligible to receive meals from MagicKitchen.com, which prepares and delivers homestyle frozen meals to homes anywhere across the continental United States.
All MagicKitchen.com meals are handmade and all ingredients are sourced within the United States. The dishes are dietitian-designed and chef-prepared, fully cooked, and flash-frozen to preserve freshness and flavors.
CEO Greg Miller founded MagicKitchen.com in 2005 when he realized there was a need for healthy, restaurant quality meals for busy families and seniors. His original goal was to bring families together again for family dinnertime, and to allow seniors good meals and nutrition. Since starting the company, senior meal programs have also become a primary focus at MagicKitchen.com. Since many seniors have special dietary needs, a large part of MagicKitchen.com energies have gone into creating complete meals that can be a part of a healthy diet, even if the client requires special-diet meals.
Seniors and people with disabilities may be eligible to participate in Medicaid/Medicare home food delivery. Home and community-based services provide opportunities for Medicaid/ Medicare beneficiaries to receive services in their own home or community rather than institutions or other isolated settings. Medicaid and Medicare recipients can contact their case manager to confirm their eligibility for home food delivery and they can send an authorization to MagicKitchen.com.
In addition, some health insurance plans may have a post-discharge or a chronic care benefit, while some government agencies providing aging and senior services, are often involved in ensuring their local aging populations are properly taken care of with sustaining services that are critical to their health. This includes meals delivered to the home or meals provided in congregate settings.
For more information about eligibility for MagicKitchen.com meals, visit MagicKitchen.com/MLTC-meals.
About MagicKitchen.com
MagicKitchen.com encourages people to understand and implement how to properly fuel their bodies. We want our customers to consistently eat tasty, healthy meals and enjoy a healthy life by providing delicious, nutritious, convenient and special diet sensitive meal options for individuals and families to eat well at home.
