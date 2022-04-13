Submit Release
MagicKitchen.com Now Offering Flexible Subscription Plans on Homestyle Meals

Chicken and Artichoke with Spinach - a la carte meal

Eggplant Parmigiana - a la carte meal

Salmon & Vegetable Linguini - Complete Meals menu

Discounts offered on three, six and nine-month plans

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagicKitchen.com, a leading provider of delicious, nutritious, convenient and diet sensitive meal options for individuals and families eating at home, is now offering flexible subscription plans with great savings for their customers.

MagicKitchen.com will continue to accept individual orders, said founder and CEO Greg Miller. “With the advent of the myriad of meal prep companies, all with contract commitments to
receive meals, our customers were asking if we could offer similar product discounts for a time- commitment on orders. We decided the answer would be yes, so that our customers can continue to receive our healthy, homestyle meals at discounted costs.”

Plans start at $200 a month and run up to $400 per month with optional plan lengths of 3, 6 and 9 months. The larger and the longer the commitment, the larger the discount provided on all orders placed under the meal program. All meal subscriptions receive free standard delivery on orders of $100 or more, as well as a discount on orders placed.

All MagicKitchen.com meals are handmade in small batches and ingredients are sourced within the United States. The dishes are dietitian-designed and chef-prepared, fully cooked and flash-frozen to preserve flavors, freshness and nutritional value.

All MagicKitchen.com products come with our money back guarantee; if for whatever reason you are not happy with the meal when you try it, just let us know and you will either get it replaced or the cost of the meal refunded.

To learn more about MagicKitchen.com’s Flex Subscription Plan and its other meal options, visit https://magickitchen.com//meal-delivery/flex-subscriptions.html.

About MagicKitchen.com
MagicKitchen.com encourages people to understand and implement how to properly fuel their bodies. We want our customers to consistently eat tasty, healthy meals and enjoy a healthy life by providing delicious, nutritious, convenient and special diet sensitive meal options for individuals and families to eat well at home.

