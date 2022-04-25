Iowa 8 just east of Iowa 21 to close May 2 for culvert replacement  

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – April 25, 2022 – A culvert replacement project on Iowa 8 just east of Iowa 21 will require the highway to be closed to traffic, from 7 a.m. Monday, May 2, until late July, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Marshalltown construction office.

During this closure, traffic will be detoured around the work zone (see map) using U.S. 63, Tama County Road D-65 and Iowa 21.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Dustin Skogerboe at 641-752-4657 or dustin.skogerboe@iowadot.us