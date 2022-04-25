Vietnamese, Chinese localities work to speed up customs clearance

VIETNAM, April 25 -

An overview of the talks. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NINH — The People’s Committee of Quảng Ninh Province’s Móng Cái City and authorities of Dongxing city in China’s Guangxi province on Sunday held online talks discussing measures to speed up customs clearance.

The measures were to be in association with the effective implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

At the event, leaders of the two localities informed each other of the pandemic prevention and control work.

Dongxing representatives expressed their hope that Móng Cái City will continue effective measures to prevent and control the pandemic, and maintain regular exchanges to help remove difficulties in customs clearance between the two sides.

In addition, the two localities have implemented agreements signed within the framework of the 13th meeting of the Joint Working Committee between Việt Nam’s Cao Bằng, Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, and Hà Giang and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the content agreed upon at the talks between the two localities held in February.

In order to improve the efficiency of customs clearance and ensure the good implementation of pandemic prevention and control requirements, the two sides will continue to step up exchanges on COVID-19 prevention and control and regularly maintain information sharing on customs clearance and import and export of goods through border gates and openings.

They will work together to remove difficulties and obstacles, facilitate import and export activities to be cleared quickly and conveniently, in order to boost trade and improve the adaptation capacity of border trade activities amid the pandemic.

At the talks, the two sides agreed to resume customs clearance at Bắc Luân 2 Border Gate, with priority to inventories, spare parts and machinery serving production of both sides. — VNS