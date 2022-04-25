Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,228 in the last 365 days.

Vietnamese, Chinese localities work to speed up customs clearance

VIETNAM, April 25 -  

An overview of the talks. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NINH — The People’s Committee of Quảng Ninh Province’s Móng Cái City and authorities of Dongxing city in China’s Guangxi province on Sunday held online talks discussing measures to speed up customs clearance.

The measures were to be in association with the effective implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

At the event, leaders of the two localities informed each other of the pandemic prevention and control work.

Dongxing representatives expressed their hope that Móng Cái City will continue effective measures to prevent and control the pandemic, and maintain regular exchanges to help remove difficulties in customs clearance between the two sides.

In addition, the two localities have implemented agreements signed within the framework of the 13th meeting of the Joint Working Committee between Việt Nam’s Cao Bằng, Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, and Hà Giang and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the content agreed upon at the talks between the two localities held in February.

In order to improve the efficiency of customs clearance and ensure the good implementation of pandemic prevention and control requirements, the two sides will continue to step up exchanges on COVID-19 prevention and control and regularly maintain information sharing on customs clearance and import and export of goods through border gates and openings.

They will work together to remove difficulties and obstacles, facilitate import and export activities to be cleared quickly and conveniently, in order to boost trade and improve the adaptation capacity of border trade activities amid the pandemic.

At the talks, the two sides agreed to resume customs clearance at Bắc Luân 2 Border Gate, with priority to inventories, spare parts and machinery serving production of both sides. — VNS

You just read:

Vietnamese, Chinese localities work to speed up customs clearance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.