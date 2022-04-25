Sky Lantern Starts Accidental Roof Fire at Leominster High School 

LEOMINSTER — A fire on the roof of Leominster High School this month started with a sky lantern, prompting a reminder from Leominster Fire Chief Robert A. Sideleau II and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey that these items are prohibited by the Massachusetts State Fire Code.

Incidents like this one are a perfect example of why sky lanterns are dangerous,” said Chief Sideleau. “An open flame floating uncontrolled and out of reach can have devastating consequences for people and property. Under different circumstances, this could have been a life-threatening fire.”

“Once a sky lantern is lit and airborne, there’s no controlling where it might land or what it might set on fire,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “The State Fire Code prohibits their use in Massachusetts, and their sale may violate the Consumer Protection Act. For safety’s sake, please don’t use them, and call us if you see them offered for sale.”

Leominster firefighters responded to Leominster High School at 10:20 on the night of April 13 for a report of a fire. On arrival, they observed smoke and were informed by custodial staff that the fire was on the roof. Crews approached from the building’s interior, by ground ladder, and by aerial and were able to extinguish it fully a short time later. They cleared smoke from the interior using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

“We know this fire was accidental and no harm was intended, but it’s important that we share this safety message with the community,” said Chief Sideleau. “Remember, smoke alarms inside won’t alert you to a fire on the roof or porch until it’s grown to a dangerous size. We’re very lucky the lantern didn’t land on a home while people were sleeping inside.”

The school was fully open for session the following day, and classes proceeded as normal.

