Interstate 90 Scheduled to Reopen From Sturgis to Wyoming Border at 9 a.m. (MT) (Sunday, April 24, 2022)

For Immediate Release: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Contact:

Todd Seaman, Rapid City Region Engineer, 605-394-2248

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says Interstate 90 will reopen both eastbound and westbound from Sturgis to the Wyoming state line beginning at 9 a.m. (MT).

Numerous No Travel Advisories are still in effect throughout the western section of the state. The combination of the newly fallen snow and high wind will continue to cause reduced visibilities and winter driving conditions.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

