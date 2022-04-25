Submit Release
Intersection Closures Planned through May on 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Monday, April 25, 2022

Contact:  Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

 

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the planned intersection closures will continue through May 27, 2022 as part of the 41st Street construction project in Sioux Falls.

As water main installation finishes and sanitary sewer installation begins, temporary closures at Gateway Boulevard, Terry Avenue, and Cathy Avenue will alternate so that only one intersection is closed at a time. Traffic control signs will direct drivers to the open intersections.

Looking ahead: In early May, construction crews will be installing temporary traffic lights at the intersection of 41st Street and Marion Road in preparation for construction to begin in that area. Marion Road is tentatively scheduled to be closed approximately 600 feet south of the intersection with 41st Street for one month starting in the mid-May, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area and consider using alternate routes.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

 

-30-

