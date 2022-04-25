Realty Times Announces a New Video Newsletter Platform
Providing Real Estate Agents with a Complete Solution for Monthly Custom Content
88% of buyers said they would use their agent again, only 11% do. The reason? Lack of regular and consistent content.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Solution Solves the Dilemma of Creating Professional, Market-relevant Content to Prospects and Clients for Websites, Social Media, Email Marketing and More
— John Giaimo
With the launch of the Realty Times video newsletter, agents and brokers can leverage an ongoing video strategy to provide crucial content to clearly differentiate themselves in a hyper-competitive market.
Automatically delivered to your list each month; the program includes a professionally produced agent video, supported by market-specific statistics, new listing information, mortgage advice, and real estate trends, you may add your own video content. Automatically delivered to your list each month.
Video has been proven to dramatically increase lead generation and click-through rates. Yet, because of the complexity of video production, most real estate professionals don’t leverage it on a regular basis. The Realty Times program provides accurate, up-to-date market information in a video format to position themselves not only as market leaders, but also as a celebrity authority.
Ongoing communications is essential for agents, since 88% of clients say they will use the agent again, but research shows that only 11% actually do. The primary reason is two-fold. First, agents plan to stay in touch, but oftentimes don’t, because they are extraordinarily busy. And second, the competitive landscape has changed dramatically, with more and more agents entering the profession while inventory is still at historic lows.
The use of video has also been shown to significantly improve credibility and overall marketing effectiveness. In fact, 86% of all marketers state that video has key in generating new, quality leads.
The video newsletter also includes 1 Click Meetings™, where prospects and clients can connect with their agent for an instant video meeting with the click of a button.
In addition to the video newsletter format, agents also receive a printed version of their newsletter in a print and digital version of a monthly newsletter. This combination helps to market themselves on multiple levels.
Right now, agents can subscribe to the complete marketing solution, including a custom video that includes client testimonials for only $200. The video is included as part of the Market Dominance program, and costs only $49 per month and includes the video newsletter, a custom-made video about themselves, and a newsletter in pdf format which can be easily printed. For more information, visit www.RealtyTimesOffers.com .
Realty Times Inc.
Realty Times
+ +1 714-528-3779
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Professional Client Endorsement Video