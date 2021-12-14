Bring it Home® Communities, vREO, and Explore My Town Announce Strategic Partnership
The Move is Designed to Add More Local Video, Connecting Real Estate Professionals and Local Businesses to Produce Engaging Consumer Content
An amazing program that supports merchants with video content curated from local real estate brokers and agents from the local business community”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bring It Home Communities is pleased to announce a major partnership agreement with Explore My Town, delivered through multiple platforms including Bring it Home Communities, Realty Times News, and vREO.
— John Giaimo
The partnership creates a dynamic program that ties together real estate listings and news from Bring It Home Communities, with local video content curated from local real estate brokers and agents from the local business community. This creates hyper-local, specialized consumer content that is both engaging and informative.
The program brings professionally produced streaming content with local brokers and agents as the acting host of the show. Local businesses, such as restaurants, attractions, and entertainment venues, receive unparalleled exposure that can be shared on their own website and social media channels. Meanwhile, brokers and agents position themselves not only as the local real estate expert but also develop a deep connection with the communities they serve.
According to John Giaimo, President and CEO of Bring It Home Communities, “this creates an environment that benefits everyone involved. The broker or agent is showcasing area real estate listings from their MLS and own office while adding something really special, the local knowledge of what makes their community really great. Video is becoming the go-to marketing strategy of the future.”
John Moscillo, President of Explore My Town, believes that this gives brokers and agents a real competitive edge. “We’ve done a great job in creating compelling and professionally-produced video that serves not only the agent but the community at large. Merging this with real estate news and listings brings this full circle.”
The distribution strategy for brokers and agents in a local market is truly impressive. In addition to Bring It Home Communities, content will be shared within the Explore My Town ecosystem, as well as Realty Times TV. This is all powered by the vREO network.
The partnership agreement is effective as of today.
