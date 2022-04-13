Realty Times Launches 1 Click Meetings™, Creates Instant, On-demand Meetings with Prospects
When Users Click on the Meet Now™ Icon, You Receive a Text Notification to Join an Instant Virtual Call.
Meet Now™, a video conferencing app designed for marketing and lead generation.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the launch of 1 Click Meetings, real estate brokers and agents can now leverage a crucial direct response connection system to immediately bring you together with your prospects with the click of a button.
— John Giaimo
Designed for real estate professionals operating in an increasingly mobile market, 1 Clilck Meetings button can be added to your complete suite of marketing tools, allowing clients and prospects a way of getting in touch with you immediately.
“We know that inventory is exceptionally tight right now, and it’s predicted to stay that way with the influx of investors that are snapping up home inventory,” says John Giaimo, President and C.E.O. of Realty Times. “The person who can connect the quickest puts themselves into the pole position, so to speak,” concludes Giaimo.
This full-featured video conferencing tool takes just one click to make a connection, and both you and your prospects do not need a plug-in, special app or program to use 1 Clcik Meetings.
When a client or prospect clicks the 1 Click Meetings “Meet Now” icon or the provided QR code, you will receive a text notification to join them on an instant one-on-one virtual call. There are no time limitations and it’s ultra-secure with 256-bit SSL encryption. For brokers looking for a larger platform, it’s a great solution for online office meetings, training sessions, and collaboration.
The secure meeting platform is built especially for the real estate community and is backed by Realty Times, one of the world’s leading real estate news organizations, as well as a worldwide network of technologists.
It’s also really affordable. The monthly cost is only $5, based on an annual agreement of $60, and there is a free 30-day trial. See best practices examples, subscribe www.1ClickMeetings.com .
More information is available at www.1ClickMeetings.com or contact Sales@RealtytimesNews.com
