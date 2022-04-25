VARStreet announces new enhancements to their business management software
VARStreet adds new features to their platform to enhance user experience of Value Added Resellers (VARS) using their application in United States and Canada.
We are continually improving features and adding new enhancements to our platform to meet customer specific needs and offer intelligent solutions to help them achieve their set business goals.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is a leading business management platform for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s platform offers a product catalog with rich content from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, BlueStar, ScanSource, Westcon Comstor, Supplies Network, SP Richards and more. Value-added resellers use the platform to build advanced sales quotations, launch their B2B eCommerce store along with free CRM and procurement solutions.
As a part of their quarterly platform update, apart from bug fixes, VARStreet has added some really interesting features to the application based on the inputs received from multiple customers. VARStreet users can now login to Backoffice application using Azure through Single Sign On. Similarly their end customers can also now login to Store using SAML through Single sign on.
Along with the above-mentioned updates, VARStreet’s development team made changes in tax settings and Environment Handling Fees (EHF) for Canadian customers. VARStreet has introduced a new tax rule by customer type. For Canadian VARS they have also introduced a flag in to Include or Exclude EHF amount based on province.
VARStreet has also introduced an enhancement to authenticate user when confirming cart/quote or view order. They have also introduced enhancement to retrieve estimated ship dates from distributors and display them in VARStreet BackOffice and also on Storefront along with an ability to set up estimated ship date notification. New Payment gateway integrations like Versa Pay and Clover were also introduced as requested by many customers.
Apart from this various other features like – Ability to download packing slip in excel format, Introduction of UPC (Universal Product Code) field on product details page, ability to activate quick check out on storefront were also a part of the release.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc., said, “We are continually improving features on our platform to meet customer specific needs and offer intelligent solutions to help them achieve their business goals." He further added, “Our new enhancements will surely empower customers to run their business more efficiently.”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners. Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
VARStreet is the go-to platform for office supplies VARs and MSPs for their sales quotation, eCommerce, catalog management, sourcing and CRM needs. It integrates with 45+ IT and office supply distributors in the United States and Canada, offering a collective catalog of over 7 million products.
