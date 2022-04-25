Veterans and Young Lions of Reggae Unite to Bridge the Generation Gap

Generation Gap Riddim - Mutabaruka, Autarchii, Lutan Fyah, Imeru Tafari and mixed by six-time Grammy award winning engineer, James “Bonzai” Caruso Mutabaruka - "I Am" features on the Generation Gap Riddim Autarchii - "2000 Years" features on the Generation Gap Riddim Lutan Fyah - "Trouble" features on the Generation Gap Riddim Imeru Tafari - "Rastafari Student" features on the Generation Gap Riddim

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans and Young Lions of Reggae unite on the Generation Gap Riddim, mixed by six-time Grammy award winning engineer, James “Bonzai” Caruso featuring Mutabaruka, Autarchii, Lutan Fyah, Imeru Tafari

Red A Red Music Group and Maroon Productions present an exciting rebirth of a foundation riddim: The Generation Gap. This era-spanning project features some of Jamaica’s greatest musicians, with vocal cuts by veterans Mutabaruka and Lutan Fyah, as well as emerging talents Imeru Tafari and Autarchii.

Co-produced by Jermaine Joseph, Linton Hinds Jr and Donovan Joseph, the Generation Gap Riddim takes us back in time and provides a clear look to the future.

The riddim is an up-tempo reimagining of the 1983 classic, ‘2000 Years’, originally recorded by the harmony group Time Unlimited.

True to the Generation Gap concept, two of the co-producers are father and son. Original Time Unlimited lead singer Donovan Joseph hands the mantle to his son Jermaine ‘Autarchii’ Joseph, who reinterprets his father’s ‘2000 Years’ on the riddim.

Further continuity is added by the presence of legendary guitarist Earl Chinna Smith - whose High Times band played the original cut.

Pioneering Dub Poet, Mutabaruka contributes ‘I Am’, a typically cogent and provocative summary of what it means to be Rasta, one of his first solo releases in a long time.

Spanish Town singjay and lyricist Lutan Fyah’s ‘Trouble’ is a warning against eroding freedoms of choice and movement in the pandemic era.

The son of Queen Ifrica, Imeru Tafari lends his yearning, calling voice to ‘Rastafari Student’, demonstrating the family aptitude for both melody and lyrics.

The hypnotic arrangement is played by a roll call of top musicians. These include Earl Chinna Smith on guitar, Dean Fraser on sax, Keith Francis on Bass, Larry McDonald/ Jeremiah McFarlane on percussion, and Leroy Horsemouth Wallace on drums.

The music is mixed by six-time Grammy award winning engineer James “Bonzai” Caruso, with the dub version, featuring the vocals of Autarchii, mixed by Chinna’s son Earl Junior.

The Generation Gap Riddim is out now and truly brings the generations together.

TRACKLIST

Mutabaruka - I Am

Autarchii - 2000 Years

Lutan Fyah - Trouble

Imeru Tafari - Rastafari Student

Generation Gap (Dub Version)

-

EDITORS' NOTES

Name of Riddim: Generation Gap Riddim

Producer: Jermaine Joseph, Linton Hinds Jr, Donovan Joseph

Music Label: Red A Red Music Group/Maroon Productions

Country: USA

Songwriters: Anthony Martin (AKA Lutan Fyah), Allan Hope (AKA Mutabaruka), Imeru Tafari, Donovan Joseph and Jermaine Joseph (AKA Autarchii)

Composers: Jermaine Joseph, Linton Hinds Jr, Donovan Joseph

Publishers: Songtrust (ASCAP), Songtrust (PRS)

Distributed by Tuff Gong International

Explicit/Clean: Clean

MUSICIANS

Drums: Leroy "Horse Mouth" Wallace

Bass - Keith Francis

Guitar - Earl 'Chinna' Smith

Keyboard - Tony Asher

Percussion - Larry McDonald, Leaford 'Jeremiah' McFarlane, and Binghistra Movement

Saxophone - Dean Fraser

Mixed By - James 'Bonzai' Caruso, Earl Smith Jr.

Engineer: James 'Bonzai' Caruso, Earl Smith Jr.

Release Date: 22 April 2022

