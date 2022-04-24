Submit Release
Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Third District on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

 

Armed Robbery (Gun): In each offense, the suspects approached the victim(s), brandished a handgun and took property from the victim(s). The suspects fled the scene. The offenses are listed below.

 

  • At approximately 1:28 pm, in the 1500 block of 8th Street, Northwest CCN: 22-010-277

 

  • At approximately 1:24 pm, in the 1800 block 10th Street, Northwest CCN: 22-010-272

 

  • At approximately 1:20 pm, in the 14th and T Street, Northwest CCN: 22-010-340

 

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

These cases remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

