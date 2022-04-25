Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market size is expected to grow from $197.01 billion in 2021 to $204.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. As per TBRC’s coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market research the market is expected to grow to $222.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.1%.

The global coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market consists of the sales of entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that heat treat metals and metal products, enamel, lacquering, and varnishing metals and metal products, hot-dip galvanizes metals and metal products, engrave, chase or etch metals and metal products (except jewellery, personal goods carried on or about the person, such as compacts and cigarette cases, precious metal products (except precious plated flatware and other plated ware) and printing plates), powder coat metals and metal products, electroplate, plate, anodize, colour, and finish metals and metal products, and/or provide other metal surfacing services for the trade. Establishments in this industry coat, engrave, and heat-treat metals and metal formed products fabricated elsewhere.

Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Market Trends

Laser engraving system technology is being highly used by the companies involved in the engraving, etching and chasing of metals. Laser engraving and laser etching are contact-free, reduce surface damage, are durable, and are safer than toxic solvents, inkjet and acids. Laser engravings are faster than hand engraving, and dot-peen markings. Its applications comprise product labelling and coding in the electronics industry (mobile phones, tablets, etc.), tool construction, and medical technology.

The global coating, engraving, heat treating, allied activities market is segmented:

By Type: Metal Heat Treating, Metal Coating, Engraving and Allied Services to Manufacturers, Electroplating, Plating, Polishing, Anodizing, and Coloring

By Treatment: Spheroidizing, Stress Relieving, Quenching and Tempering, Normalizing

By Application: Manufacturing, Automotive, Others

Subsegments Covered: Case Hardening, Normalizing, Annealing, Hardening and Tampering, Others, Solvent-Borne Coatings, Water-Borne Coatings, High Solids Coatings, Powder Coatings, Radiation Curable Coatings, Others

By Geography: The global coating, engraving, heat treating market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Hy-Power Coatings Ltd, Tilton Industries Inc, Rewire Automation Inc, Metex Heat Treating Ltd, and Metal Improvement Company Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

