Entytle Announces the Launch of Customer Portal to Drive Superior Digital Customer Experience for OEMs
Turn-key portal accelerates OEM customer workflow digitization, such as eCommerce, support requests, service contracts, warranties and equipment documentationAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entytle, Inc., provider of the only purpose-built Installed Base Platform for Industrial OEMs, announces the launch of Customer Portal, its newest offering, to help Industrial OEMs launch and scale their digital customer experience initiatives.
The Customer Portal is the latest application to be developed on Entytle’s Installed Base Platform which is deployed across thousands of Industrial OEM users. Other applications on the platform include Entytle desktop application, Mobile app (iOS & Android), IB HealthCheck, Customer Loyalty Manager, Data Quality Engine, and Entytle APIs, amongst others that run on the versatile Installed Base Platform.
While OEMs have been evolving how they serve their customers; the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and baby-boomer retirements have forced OEMs to accelerate and de-risk their digitization and modernization efforts. While many OEMs have provided their customers with digital information portals, these have historically been limited to making documentation and simple parts catalogs available and have not provided necessary contextual data or customized recommendations to create value for their customers. For most OEMs, the underlying customer data is fractured across multiple systems, incomplete, and of poor quality leading to an unsatisfying digital experience. Many OEMs report that despite deploying a customer portal, customers still prefer to call them or email them as the portal data is rarely accurate, contextual and relevant to their needs at that moment. Some OEMs have resorted to repurposing service tools or customer support tools as a portal leading to friction in the customer experience. These challenges are acutely felt by OEM customers in the past few years as their expectations have dramatically shifted due to Amazon, and other B2C eCommerce experiences. The customers now expect the same level of experience, data-driven context and ease of use from OEMs.
These are the industry challenges that Entytle solves with its Customer Portal offering. Unlike the typical portal used for eCommerce, Entytle’s version is highly modular, designed for Industrials and meant for a variety of customer workflows. Entytle’s Installed Base Platform already holds the relevant data and infrastructure to provide the correct contextual data to an existing portal, or to provide recommendations to an existing online shop and is now also to be used as a full-blown customer portal with a data quality engine & recommendation engine built-in.
Entytle’s Customer Portal is for the busy Industrial customer who wants to run their operations and does not want to pick up the phone or have to write an email - someone actively seeking self-service. To ensure this, Entytle developed a portal that promotes self-serve and equips the customer(s) with all relevant information, thereby enabling informed decision-making, and offering a superior customer experience. Entytle’s customer portal also supports OEMs to improve their customer experience with contextual services and suggestions, as well as, integrate with existing customer tools and platforms.
“The Customer Portal workflows are designed such that the portal will be able to provide holistic visibility to the customers. All the data that a customer might need is already available to them. It sits in various ERPs, CRMs and other financial systems. It might look like a behemoth task, but we at Entytle have developed a unique toolset and expertise in cleaning, unifying, enriching and de-duping this data and hence have become very efficient, quick and successful through our experience with dozens of OEMs. After all, it’s the quality of IB data and how easily one can assemble it to drive the next generation of customer experiences that will drive Industrial growth”, said Vivek Joshi, CEO, Entytle Inc.
Entytle, Inc. provides an Installed Base Platform that assembles, cleanses, analyzes, and operationalizes Installed Base data so machinery manufacturers can make customer-facing workflows more efficient. The cloud-based platform includes purpose-built AI that provides a complete 360 view of the Installed Base, intelligent hunting lists, and the ability to orchestrate automation between various tools, systems, or processes. This enables smarter, faster workflows leading to increases in productivity, capacity and scalability. Industry leaders such as Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, Dematic, Duravant, and many more trust Entytle to help drive efficiency and growth using their Installed Base. Learn more about how Entytle can help you win over your Installed Base and drive commercial productivity at www.entytle.com
