Williston Barracks / DUI - refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1002551

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/24/2022 at 23:45 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 South MM 64, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Refusal

ACCUSED: Meghan Lout

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 24, 2022 at approximately 2345 hours, Vermont State Police received a be on the look out 911 call for a vehicle operating erratically traveling south on Interstate 89 in the town of Williston. Shortly after, Troopers in the area located the vehicle matching the description and conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing the vehicle fail to maintain its lane multiple times at mile marker 64 in the town of Waterbury.

Troopers identified the operator as Meghan Lout (43) of Colchester. While speaking with Lout, Troopers observed several indicators of alcohol impairment. Lout was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Lout was released to a detox facility with a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court on May 12, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 – Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

