Submit Release
News Search

There were 96 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,809 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3001333

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin                            

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/10/22 at 5:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Brook St, Williamstown, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Douglas Gumlaw                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/10/2022 State Police responded to Williamstown for a

report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that

Gumlaw had violated an Abuse Prevention Order by sending text messages to the victim. 

Troopers were unable to make contact with Gumlaw.   On 04/24/22 Troopers made

contact with Gumlaw and he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court

- Criminal Division on 05/04/22 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of violation of an abuse

prevention order.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/22 at 08:30 AM            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.