Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3001333
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/10/22 at 5:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Brook St, Williamstown, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Douglas Gumlaw
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/10/2022 State Police responded to Williamstown for a
report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that
Gumlaw had violated an Abuse Prevention Order by sending text messages to the victim.
Troopers were unable to make contact with Gumlaw. On 04/24/22 Troopers made
contact with Gumlaw and he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court
- Criminal Division on 05/04/22 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of violation of an abuse
prevention order.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/22 at 08:30 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.