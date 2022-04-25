Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3001333

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/10/22 at 5:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Brook St, Williamstown, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Douglas Gumlaw

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/10/2022 State Police responded to Williamstown for a

report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that

Gumlaw had violated an Abuse Prevention Order by sending text messages to the victim.

Troopers were unable to make contact with Gumlaw. On 04/24/22 Troopers made

contact with Gumlaw and he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court

- Criminal Division on 05/04/22 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of violation of an abuse

prevention order.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/22 at 08:30 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.