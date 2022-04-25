Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:22A3002413

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/22/2022 1058 hours

LOCATION: South Main Street, Barre

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant or Narcotic, & Receiving Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Lancaster

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop following an observed motor vehicle violation. During the stop Troopers developed probable cause that the operator, identified as Christopher Lancaster, was in possession of illicit drugs. Lancaster then attempted to throw a crack pipe and bag of cocaine under a troopers vehicle. Lancaster was taken into custody, a subsequent search of his person and vehicle yielded methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and prescription pills. Troopers developed probable cause that Lancaster was distributing drugs out of his residence in Barre Town, VT. On 04/22/2022 at approximately 1750 hours, a search warrant was executed on the residence which yielded a stolen handgun and an additional quantity of crack cocaine. Lancaster was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 04/28/2022 at 1230 hours and subsequently released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 04/28/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

Middlesex Barracks / Multiple Offenses

