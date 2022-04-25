Middlesex Barracks / Multiple Offenses
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3002413
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/22/2022 1058 hours
LOCATION: South Main Street, Barre
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant or Narcotic, & Receiving Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Christopher Lancaster
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop following an observed motor vehicle violation. During the stop Troopers developed probable cause that the operator, identified as Christopher Lancaster, was in possession of illicit drugs. Lancaster then attempted to throw a crack pipe and bag of cocaine under a troopers vehicle. Lancaster was taken into custody, a subsequent search of his person and vehicle yielded methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and prescription pills. Troopers developed probable cause that Lancaster was distributing drugs out of his residence in Barre Town, VT. On 04/22/2022 at approximately 1750 hours, a search warrant was executed on the residence which yielded a stolen handgun and an additional quantity of crack cocaine. Lancaster was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 04/28/2022 at 1230 hours and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 04/28/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861