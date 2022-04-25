Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Driving with a criminally suspended license, and Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A3002452

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/24/2022 1144 hours

LOCATION: North Main Street, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release & Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Ramsey Haskins, investigation revealed that Haskins had a criminally suspended driver’s license and court ordered conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle. Subsequent investigation also revealed Haskins to be in possession of multiple dangerous/deadly weapons, which he had court ordered conditions of release not to possess, and that Haskins had an active arrest warrant. Haskins was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Haskins was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 04/25/2022 at 1230 hours and lodged Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of a $200 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 04/25/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861