Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Driving with a criminally suspended license, and Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3002452
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/24/2022 1144 hours
LOCATION: North Main Street, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release & Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Ramsey Haskins, investigation revealed that Haskins had a criminally suspended driver’s license and court ordered conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle. Subsequent investigation also revealed Haskins to be in possession of multiple dangerous/deadly weapons, which he had court ordered conditions of release not to possess, and that Haskins had an active arrest warrant. Haskins was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Haskins was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 04/25/2022 at 1230 hours and lodged Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of a $200 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 04/25/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861