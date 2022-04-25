Submit Release
News Search

There were 175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,887 in the last 365 days.

Down Under Bedding Announces Free Hush Mattress Giveaway For Local Toronto Area Customers

hush mattress Toronto Canada pillow top sale beds Down Under bedding

The Hush Mattress brings springs back in fashion with individually-wrapped coils which means zero motion felt from your partner.

hush mattress Toronto Canada pillow top sale beds Down Under bedding

Enjoy the blissful feeling of your body floating on a cloud with the oh-so-soft pillow top, while still being supported where you need it most with our triple-zoned coil system.

duvet bedding covers sheet sets bamboo cotton

Fit for a King The firmness is appropriate for side sleepers. The mattress stays cool all night but comfortable enough to stay warm under the weighted blanket and sheets

No more counting sleep, with the evolutionary new ice-cooling mattress. No purchase necessary

Hush is the premium brand for sleep. Don't miss this opportunity to get a new matt”
— Tony Sagar, CEO Down Under Bedding
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Down Under bedding located in Toronto Canada is pleased to announce a giveaway for customers looking for a new premium mattress.

The Hush Classic pillow top iced mattress has become the company's best selling mattress and to celebrate the company is giving away a free hush mattress in queen or king size.

No purchase is required all the customer has to do is come into the store to actually try the mattress and get a free entry form. This increases the opportunity to win since it will appeal to only local customers in the Toronto or Mississauga area.

About Hush Blankets:
Hush Blankets Inc. is a Canadian-based sleep improvement brand that was started in 2018 by Aaron Spivak and Lior Ohayon. Hush started with a product now considered to be Canada's Most Popular (and Reviewed) weighted blanket - designed to help those with sleep, anxiety, insomnia, ADHD, and more. Within its first 24 months, Hush has grown to an 8-figure brand. 2019, Hush also appeared on the Canadian hit TV show Dragons' Den and earned "Most Epic Pitch" of the season securing a bidding war between all 6 dragons. The company has since expanded its product line to include mattresses and sleep accessories, furthering its mission of helping Canadians achieve a better night's rest. Hush has recently acquired by Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, Sleep Country Canada announced the closing of its acquisition of a 52% stake in Hush Blankets Inc.

About Down Under Bedding & Pillow:

Down Under Bedding & Pillow is a privately held Canadian company started by serial entrepreneur Tony Sagar. For close to 40 years Down Under Bedding has been retailing its products and other brands through its Toronto area retail store located at 5170 Dixie Road, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. In addition, the Down Under private label brands are sold on online platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair.

Having the ability to carry multiple Brands gives Down Under Bedding the unique credibility in the Sleep niche to speak to different consumers in different stages of their journey. Down Under Bedding understands that everyone's sleep is unique and different and has leading natural sleep solutions to rest better.

In addition to Hush Blankets Inc, the company carries names such as Protect-A-Bed, Tempur-pedic, Sealy, etc in addition to their own Private Label textiles like Duvets & Pillows.

Tony Sagar
Down Under Bedding
+1 905-624-5854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Down Under Bedding Announces Free Hush Mattress Giveaway For Local Toronto Area Customers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.