Down Under Bedding Announces Free Hush Mattress Giveaway For Local Toronto Area Customers
The Hush Mattress brings springs back in fashion with individually-wrapped coils which means zero motion felt from your partner.
Enjoy the blissful feeling of your body floating on a cloud with the oh-so-soft pillow top, while still being supported where you need it most with our triple-zoned coil system.
No more counting sleep, with the evolutionary new ice-cooling mattress. No purchase necessary
The Hush Classic pillow top iced mattress has become the company's best selling mattress and to celebrate the company is giving away a free hush mattress in queen or king size.
No purchase is required all the customer has to do is come into the store to actually try the mattress and get a free entry form. This increases the opportunity to win since it will appeal to only local customers in the Toronto or Mississauga area.
About Hush Blankets:
Hush Blankets Inc. is a Canadian-based sleep improvement brand that was started in 2018 by Aaron Spivak and Lior Ohayon. Hush started with a product now considered to be Canada's Most Popular (and Reviewed) weighted blanket - designed to help those with sleep, anxiety, insomnia, ADHD, and more. Within its first 24 months, Hush has grown to an 8-figure brand. 2019, Hush also appeared on the Canadian hit TV show Dragons' Den and earned "Most Epic Pitch" of the season securing a bidding war between all 6 dragons. The company has since expanded its product line to include mattresses and sleep accessories, furthering its mission of helping Canadians achieve a better night's rest. Hush has recently acquired by Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, Sleep Country Canada announced the closing of its acquisition of a 52% stake in Hush Blankets Inc.
About Down Under Bedding & Pillow:
Down Under Bedding & Pillow is a privately held Canadian company started by serial entrepreneur Tony Sagar. For close to 40 years Down Under Bedding has been retailing its products and other brands through its Toronto area retail store located at 5170 Dixie Road, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. In addition, the Down Under private label brands are sold on online platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair.
Having the ability to carry multiple Brands gives Down Under Bedding the unique credibility in the Sleep niche to speak to different consumers in different stages of their journey. Down Under Bedding understands that everyone's sleep is unique and different and has leading natural sleep solutions to rest better.
In addition to Hush Blankets Inc, the company carries names such as Protect-A-Bed, Tempur-pedic, Sealy, etc in addition to their own Private Label textiles like Duvets & Pillows.
Tony Sagar
Down Under Bedding
+1 905-624-5854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn