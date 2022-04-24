Submit Release
Dreama Denver's New Children's Book ZEN AND NOW Shares The Importance Of Pet Adoption

Dreama Denver, ZEN AND NOW

Wife of TV Icon Bob “Gilligan” Denver Tells Of The Power Of A Dog's Love

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A multi-award-winning author, philanthropist, and wife of TV Icon Bob “Gilligan” Denver, Dreama Denver returns to the public spotlight again with a moving and personal story about the power of a dog's love, in the gorgeous new children's book ZEN AND NOW.

Mining her own experiences as a pet adoptee and owner, Dreama Denver shares with the world a story of the purest kind of unconditional love, that of a dog and his person, in this case, Zen, a beautiful Husky-mix, a rescue pup whose doggie adventures will delight and entertain all ages, accompanied by the stunning illustrations of Jan Philpot.

"When adopting a dog, look into his eyes to see his soul and what you'll find is a creature staring back at you, looking straight into your heart." - Dreama Denver

ZEN AND NOW, published by Headline Books, is slated for release beginning May 17th. It can be ordered online here.

