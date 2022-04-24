Dreama Denver's New Children's Book ZEN AND NOW Shares The Importance Of Pet Adoption
Wife of TV Icon Bob “Gilligan” Denver Tells Of The Power Of A Dog's LoveWASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A multi-award-winning author, philanthropist, and wife of TV Icon Bob “Gilligan” Denver, Dreama Denver returns to the public spotlight again with a moving and personal story about the power of a dog's love, in the gorgeous new children's book ZEN AND NOW.
Mining her own experiences as a pet adoptee and owner, Dreama Denver shares with the world a story of the purest kind of unconditional love, that of a dog and his person, in this case, Zen, a beautiful Husky-mix, a rescue pup whose doggie adventures will delight and entertain all ages, accompanied by the stunning illustrations of Jan Philpot.
"When adopting a dog, look into his eyes to see his soul and what you'll find is a creature staring back at you, looking straight into your heart." - Dreama Denver
ZEN AND NOW, published by Headline Books, is slated for release beginning May 17th. It can be ordered online here.
