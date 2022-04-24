Interstate 90 Closing From Sturgis to Wyoming Border at 7 p.m. (MT) (Saturday, April 23, 2022)

For Immediate Release: Saturday, April 23 2022

Contact: Todd Seaman, Rapid City Region Engineer, 605-394-2248

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says due to continued heavy snow and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Sturgis to the Wyoming state line beginning at 7 p.m. (MT).

Accumulating snow and strong winds are anticipated to make I-90 impassable during the overnight hours.

The SDDOT anticipates secondary highways will also become impassable throughout the night. Numerous No Travel Advisories remain in place on state highways throughout the western part of the state.

The winter weather conditions are making travel in the following counties extremely difficult: western Pennington, Meade, and Lawrence.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-