Middlesex DUI #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3002443
TROOPER: Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/23/22 @ 2240 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry St, Barre
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Chandler DeSerres
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks stopped DeSerres for a motor vehicle equipment violation. DeSerres showed signs of impairment and was run through field sobriety exercises. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Barre City Police Department for processing. He was later released and cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on May 12, 2022 to answer to the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 at 0830 hrs
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.