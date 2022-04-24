Middlesex DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3002443

TROOPER: Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/23/22 @ 2240 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry St, Barre

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Chandler DeSerres

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks stopped DeSerres for a motor vehicle equipment violation. DeSerres showed signs of impairment and was run through field sobriety exercises. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Barre City Police Department for processing. He was later released and cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on May 12, 2022 to answer to the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 at 0830 hrs

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.