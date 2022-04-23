Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of S Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the 1800 block of S Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:06 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply and the suspects then fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###