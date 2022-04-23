Silver Alert - Manuel Hernandez LOCATED

On 04/23/2022 at approximately 0700 hours, Manuel, 76 and primarily Spanish speaking, was last seen in the area of North 43rd Avenue and West Thomas Road. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black jeans, and a blue baseball cap. Manuel has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused. Please contact the Phoenix Police Department with any information.
