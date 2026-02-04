Traffic Stop Leads to Significant Cocaine Seizure in Flagstaff

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper assigned to the Canine District stopped the driver of a red Mitsubishi on eastbound Interstate 40 in Flagstaff for civil traffic violations.

During the stop, the trooper observed indicators consistent with criminal activity. A narcotics detection canine alerted to the vehicle, and a subsequent search revealed approximately 23 pounds of cocaine. The street value of the cocaine seized is approximately $178,000.

The driver, 49-year-old Rodolfo Vega of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail on charges of possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

Operation Desert Guardian (ODG) is a statewide, intelligence-driven task force that unites local, state, Tribal, and federal partners to dismantle dangerous criminal networks operating in Arizona.

This latest significant seizure underscores the vigilance and determination of AZDPS troopers to disrupt drug trafficking operations and protect Arizona communities from dangerous drugs and violent crime.