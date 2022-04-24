Work Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 44 in Winner

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 22, 2022

WINNER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work is expected to begin on the reconstruction of S.D. Highway 44 in Winner in mid-May. The project includes reconstruction of both S.D. Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 18 in Winner.

Work during the 2022 construction season will primarily focus on Highway 44 and begins where the previous 2021 project ended near Plum Street in Winner. The Highway 44 construction project extends east .9 miles to mile marker 254. The project also includes reconstruction of Highway 18 between mile markers 250 and 252; the west city limits of Winner near the Country Club Motel to just east of Van Buren Street. Work on the Highway 18 segment is expected to begin in 2023, however it is possible that may change as the 2022 construction season progresses.

Work on the project for Highway 18 and Highway 44 includes grading, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk lighting, utility placement, and new concrete pavement.

When finished, this segment of Highway 44 will consist of a three-lane concrete surface extending east of Sale Barn Road in Winner with a turn lane constructed at Sale Barn Road. During construction, operations may reduce traffic to one lane with use of flaggers and a pilot car. For the duration of the work on Highway 44, an over-width detour and a truck detour will be utilized on S.D. Highway 49 between the junction of Highway 44 and Highway 18 in Colome. Local traffic including non-over-width trucks that provide services and deliveries to local businesses adjacent to the work zone along Highway 44 will be allowed to access the construction area. Sale Barn Road will be used as an inclement weather detour as needed.

Reede Construction, the prime contractor for the project, has created a Facebook Page that the public can follow to get updates on the work. Search for “Winner Highway Construction 2022-2023” on Facebook to find the page. Once there, click “follow” and set the page as a favorite to ensure updates are visible in a timely manner.

Beginning Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Reede Construction and the SDDOT will hold weekly meetings at 11 a.m. in the Winner City Council Chambers. The public is welcome to attend the meetings to ask project questions or share concerns. The meetings will also be livestreamed utilizing the City of Winner’s Facebook Page. Questions can be submitted through the chat function if anyone wishes to ask a question virtually.

Reede Construction from Aberdeen, SD is the prime contractor on this $20.9 million construction project. This project includes a two-year contract due to its large size and amount of work involved. The project completion date for Highway 44 is Nov. 18, 2022, and Nov. 17, 2023 for Highway 18. About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

