Westminster Barracks / Springfield Disturbance
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B1002514
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Stacy Corliss
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/23/2022 at approximately 0300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street, Springfield
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
VICTIM: No victims have been identified at present.
Vermont State Police Investigate Shooting Incident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vermont (Saturday, April 23, 2022) — On April 23rd, 2022 at approximately 0300 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were notified of a disturbance on Valley Street in the Town of Springfield, VT (Windsor County) involving multiple reports of alleged gun shots. A dark colored vehicle with no lights on was seen leaving the area traveling north on Valley Street toward Brook Road.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting disturbance are under active investigation. No one is currently in custody and State Police have not been made aware of any injuries.
State Police are seeking the public’s assistance and ask anyone who has information about this incident or who may have witnessed persons shooting to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or submit a tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Vermont State Police will provide updates when new information becomes available.
SERGEANT STACY CORLISS
Patrol Commander
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Troop B – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600