Westminster Barracks / Springfield Disturbance

CASE#: 22B1002514

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Stacy Corliss

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2022 at approximately 0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street, Springfield

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

VICTIM: No victims have been identified at present.

Vermont State Police Investigate Shooting Incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vermont (Saturday, April 23, 2022) — On April 23rd, 2022 at approximately 0300 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were notified of a disturbance on Valley Street in the Town of Springfield, VT (Windsor County) involving multiple reports of alleged gun shots. A dark colored vehicle with no lights on was seen leaving the area traveling north on Valley Street toward Brook Road.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting disturbance are under active investigation. No one is currently in custody and State Police have not been made aware of any injuries.

State Police are seeking the public’s assistance and ask anyone who has information about this incident or who may have witnessed persons shooting to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or submit a tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Vermont State Police will provide updates when new information becomes available.

