Crave Books packages give books a visibility to quickly ignite reader engagement, help authors capture reader interest

Leading book recommendation and retail site CraveBooks.com expands author engagement through expansion of outreach and launch of premier promotional packages

BERTHOUD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks.com, the Internet's top destination for author and book recommendations and purchases, is expanding its promotional offerings for writers with new packages geared toward capturing reader interest with a full-court press of outreach and incentives to spark sales activity. Crave Books is also going on the road, expanding its conference participation to meet more authors face-to-face and to highlight new books and writers at key industry gatherings.

Crave Books Blitz packages provide participating authors with a concentrated, week-long program of dedicated promotions designed to make a splash in the market, attract new readers and help build sales momentum. Packages are designed to provide maximum exposure, and incorporate social outreach (Facebook and Twitter), blog postings through eBook Booster network, email blasts to dedicated 50,000+ subscriber lists, and postings on marketing partner sites including WhizBuzz Books, Just Kindle Books and more. Platinum and Gold packages are available to align with multiple author marketing strategies and budgets.

For writers looking for a more ala carte marketing experience, Crave Books is also announcing the availability of its new Twitter promotion packages, which are focused on increasing authors’ social reach to followers of Crave Books and its marketing partners. Crave Books offers Silver, Gold and Platinum packages, each with its own unique frequencies and reach, all at affordable price points.

To continue to build connections with both aspiring and established writers, Crave Books is also expanding its participation in popular book fairs and conferences, providing additional opportunities to meet more writers face-to-face, and to promote Crave Books services and authors. Members of the Crave Books team will be at the upcoming 2022 Writing Heights Writers Conference, a hybrid event (in-person and virtual) hosted by Northern Colorado Writers. Connect with CraveBooks.com to schedule a meeting.

“We are excited to share our new Blitz promotion packages, as well as our new Twitter packages, which bring authors a variety of cost-effective new options for connecting with potential readers,” said Crave Books CEO Cary Bergeron. “We are also thrilled to be taking the show on the road and look forward to meeting with authors face-to-face at a number of upcoming industry events.”

The Blitz and Twitter promotional packages are available through the Crave Books Dashboard, which participating writers can use to schedule and track promotions, social outreach and more, all from one simple-to-use platform.

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is a full-service eBook site and daily email service that gives readers free and bargain ebooks and connects readers and writers. The site also offers a variety of promotional opportunities for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today at CraveBooks.com.