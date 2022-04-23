New Mural by Fer DaSilva in Brooklyn
Collaboration between 787 Coffee and Fer DaSilva comes as a result of the continued effort to support upcoming artist.
Life is short, enjoy the arts and your coffee”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenpoint is looking a little brighter –an original mural, Fer DaSilva: Corazón de Fer (image below), Inside 787 Coffee at 211 McGuiness. Painted last month by Venezuelan and Portuguese visual artist. The mural required some time to make in order to bring the vibrant colors over the cement wall it was used as a base.
— BrandON
Brooklyn has commissioned many murals over the past few years, many that depict the history of the community, this mural highlights love. Love for the community, for coffee and for the heritage and diversity found in Brooklyn.
Fer Da Silva, who currently resides and creates most of his art pieces in New York City, grew up in a home imbued with the artistic expressions, started by his mother who, as an artist, fed his sensibility for art with her paintings. Thanks to this, Fer Da Silva at a young age, began to demonstrate his skills for the arts among family and friends; passion that continued to develop until adulthood.
This collaboration between 787 Coffee and DaSilva comes with the growth the Puerto Rican coffee chain is having in New York and Puerto Rico and continued effort to support upcoming artist.
"Coffee is the excuse, the real reason our caffeinated customers come to 787 Coffee is to connect among the local community and the amazing humans around the brand. Having Murals in our coffee shop bring us joy, help us express our values, and build bridges between cultures. Art is one of the most important in terms of preserving the cultural heritage and national life of our society. " Said Brandon Ivan Pena, Founde and CEO of 787 Coffee.
Fer Da Silva’s artwork is showcased at a distinguished gallery on the east coast of the United States (New York, Boston, Washington D.C. and Nantucket). He also has a variety of murals in New York City and Miami, which have been reviewed and highlighted by important media such as Forbes, Vogue, Telemundo, Univision, and others. Fer DaSilva is extremely excited to collaborate with 787 Coffee and continues creating hearts, doing exhibitions and bringing his art around the world convinced that Corazón de Fer is a true way to give love and receive love in return.
787 Coffee - Greenpoint
211 McGuiness
PR
Media PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
787 Coffee a for human by human approach.