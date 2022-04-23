Private Jet Card Comparisons Is Now On YouTube
Jet card and fractional private jet membership guide Private Jet Card Comparisons is now offering tips on its own YouTube channelMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Jet Card Comparisons is now on YouTube with its own channel.
Private Jet Card Comparisons on YouTube is for both veteran private flyers and consumers who are new to private aviation. Private Jet Card Comparisons Founder and Editor-in-Chief Doug Gollan provides in-depth analysis of news from key providers and tips on how to maximize your private jet experience.
Private Jet Card Comparisons is an online buyer’s guide to private aviation solutions. It offers an unsurpassed, updated database of more than 250 programs and concierge-like service, all designed to help subscribers find the perfect options for their unique flying needs.
“Our goal is to help consumers sort through the competing claims and hyperbole and base their decisions on quantitative data,” Gollan said. “Private Jet Card Comparisons on YouTube is a natural extension of PrivateJetCardComparisons.com.”
The searchable online guide helps subscribers figure out the best options – from chartering on-demand – flight-by-flight - to jet cards, memberships, fractional ownership, and whole aircraft ownership options. There is even a guide to jet sharing and by-the-seat private jet providers.
The VIP Jet Card Decider service enables subscribers to request a custom analysis directly from their smartphones, providing a comprehensive overview of the best options.
Unlike other websites, Private Jet Card Comparisons does not sell subscriber contact information or accept referral fees. It instead provides subscribers with a neutral source of updated data.
The database was updated 137 in 2021 and has been updated 37 times so far in 2022.
Companies covered include: Able American Jets; Aero; AeroVanti; Air Charter Service; Air Partner; Airshare; Airstream Jets; Ajax Jets; Alliance Aviation; Amalfi Jets; Blade; Charter Flight Group; Clay Lacy Aviation; Concord Private Jet; Dominion Charter, Ltd.; Dreamline Aviation; Dumont Aviation; Elite Jets; Executive Jet Management; Exec 1 Aviation; ExpertJet; Flexjet; Fly Aeolus; FlyExclusive; FXAIR; GlobeAir; GrandView Aviation; Hopscotch Air; Instajet Club; International Jet; Jet Aviation; Jet Edge; Jet Linx Aviation; Jet It; Jetlogic Ltd.; Jet the World; Jet Token; JetSet Group; Jets.com; Jettly; JSX: Leviate Air Group; LunaJets SA; Luxury Aircraft Solutions; Magellan Jets; Netjets (including Marquis Jet); Nicholas Air; Northern Jet Management; ONEFlight International; Outlier Jets; Paramount Business Jets; PlaneSense; Priester Aviation; Private Jet Services Group (PJS Group); PrivateFly; Prive Jets; Qatar Executive; Quantum Jets; Sentient Jet; Silver Air Private Jets; Silverhawk Aviation; SimpleCharters; Solairus Aviation; Starflight Aviation; Star Jets International LLC; StraightLine Private Air; Stratos Jet Charters; Thrive Aviation; Tradewind Aviation; Unity Jets; Vault Jet; Velocity Jets; VeriJet; VistaJet; Volata; Wheels Up, and XO.
