Private Jet Card Comparisons enables consumers to find the right private jet services fast

Consumers save time and money finding the right private jet program by subscribing to Private Jet Card Comparisons”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private aviation can be confusing. Claims of being the Uber or Expedia of private jets aren't backed up by reality. It's often impossible to tell the scale of the company with that beautiful website. Contracts run dozens of pages. It's a devil is in the details purchase, and if you don't know what you are doing, it's easy to make a costly mistake. However, there's an easy way to find the best options matching your unique flying needs. Private Jet Card Comparisons is an independent buyer’s guide providing an unsurpassed, updated database of more than 250 programs and concierge-like service, all designed to help subscribers find the perfect solutions for their unique flying needs.
The searchable online guide helps subscribers figure out the best way to fly privately – from chartering on-demand – flight-by-flight - to prepaid jet cards, memberships, fractional ownership, and whole aircraft ownership options. There is even a guide to jet sharing and by-the-seat private jet providers.
The searchable jet card and membership database covers:
1. Corporate Overview
· Company
· Date Founded
· Ownership Structure
· Number of Employees
2. Product Overview & Pricing
· Where You Are Based
· Primary and Extended Service Area – Where can you fly?
· Pricing Structure (Fixed/Capped or Dynamic)
· Aircraft Size
· Dedicated Aircraft Cards
· Specific Aircraft Available
· Denomination by Hours
· Denomination by Currency
· Other Denominations (Miles, Days)
· Program Currency (USD, Euros)
· One-Way Hourly Rates by Program
· Fuel Surcharges
· Is FET included in Hourly Rate
· QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING gives you estimated flight costs
3. Safety
· Argus Rating
· Wyvern Rating
· IS-BAO Level
4. Policies
· Guaranteed Availability
· Expiration of Funds
· Duration of Rate Locks
· Refund Policy
· Escrow Accounts
· Liability and Risk Coverage
5. Fees, Surcharges, and Discounts
· Initiation Fees
· Annualized Dues
· CPI escalators
· CPI escalator frequency
· Minimum CPI escalator
· De-icing Charges
· Taxi Time Charged
· Minimum Flight Time Charged
· Is Taxi Time included or Additional
· Minimum Daily Flight Time Charged
· Is Taxi Time Included or Additional
· Peak Day Surcharges
· Roundtrip Discounts
· Long Flight Discounts
· Empty Leg Discounts
6. Travel Planning
· Non-Peak Day Reservations Lead Time
· Peak Day Reservations Lead Time
· Annual Peak Days
· Annual Blackout Days
· Multiple Same Time Aircraft Access at Contracted
· Non-Peak Flight Cancelation Lead Time
· Peak Day Flight Cancelation Lead Time
· Ability to Upgrade/Downgrade Aircraft Size/Type per
· Upgrade/Downgrade Blackouts
· Interchange Fees to Upgrade/Downgrade
7. Traveling Considerations
· FBO Choice
· Catering
· Availability of Wi-Fi
· Availability of In-flight Phone Service
· Flight Attendant Inclusion on Large Jets
· Fully Enclosed Lav on Light/Very Light Jets
· Pet Policy
· Minimum Age for Unaccompanied Minors
· Carbon Offset options
· Cryptocurrency acceptance
8. Customer Support
· 24/7 Support
· Lifestyle Partnerships
The VIP Jet Card Decider service enables subscribers to request a custom analysis directly from their smartphone, providing a comprehensive overview of the best options.
Unlike other websites, Private Jet Card Comparisons does not sell subscriber contact information or accept referral fees. Instead, it provides subscribers with a neutral source of updated data.
The database was updated 137 in 2021 and has been updated 37 times so far in 2022.
Companies covered include: Able American Jets; Aero; AeroVanti; Air Charter Service; Air Partner; Airshare; Airstream Jets; Ajax Jets; Alliance Aviation; Amalfi Jets; Blade; Charter Flight Group; Clay Lacy Aviation; Concord Private Jet; Dominion Charter, Ltd.; Dreamline Aviation; Dumont Aviation; Elite Jets; Executive Jet Management; Exec 1 Aviation; ExpertJet; Flexjet; Fly Aeolus; FlyExclusive; FXAIR; GlobeAir; GrandView Aviation; Hopscotch Air; Instajet Club; International Jet; Jet Aviation; Jet Edge; Jet Linx Aviation; Jet It; Jetlogic Ltd.; Jet the World; Jet Token; JetSet Group; Jets.com; Jettly; JSX: Leviate Air Group; LunaJets SA; Luxury Aircraft Solutions; Magellan Jets; Netjets (including Marquis Jet); Nicholas Air; Northern Jet Management; ONEFlight International; Outlier Jets; Paramount Business Jets; PlaneSense; Priester Aviation; Private Jet Services Group (PJS Group); PrivateFly; Prive Jets; Qatar Executive; Quantum Jets; Sentient Jet; Silver Air Private Jets; Silverhawk Aviation; SimpleCharters; Solairus Aviation; Starflight Aviation; Star Jets International LLC; StraightLine Private Air; Stratos Jet Charters; Thrive Aviation; Tradewind Aviation; Unity Jets; Vault Jet; Velocity Jets; VeriJet; VistaJet; Volata; Wheels Up, and XO.
