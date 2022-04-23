Republican Dr. Bud Pierce at the Top of the Oregon Primary Polls - Releases Television Ads

Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican Candidate for Oregon Governor, professional headshot, gray suit, blue and gray diagonal striped tie, light blue shirt

Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican Candidate for Oregon Governor

Square logo, light blue, text says Doctor Pierce, A Prescription for Oregon, Sane, Secure. Stable. In the upper right corner there is a green circle that says Governor 2022.

Dr. Pierce for Governor Logo

Ad Image

The Pierce campaign points to the fact that all publicly released polls have shown Bud Pierce with a commanding lead over his competitors.

Oregon conservatives know that only a successful outsider - untainted by radical Salem special interests - can truly restore sanity, security, and economic prosperity for all Oregonians”
— Evan Ridley, Campaign Manager for Dr. Bud Pierce for Governor
SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In mid-April, Public Opinion Research Firm Nelson Research asked likely Republican voters who they would vote for, and Bud Pierce ranked #1 with 6.5%. That is compared to the majority of the candidates who polled under 4%. Pierce’s lead grew to 11% when voters were pressed to decide. This suggests that a majority of undecided voters strongly consider casting their ballot for Pierce. Nearly 68% say they're undecided.

The Pierce campaign points to the fact that all publicly released polls have shown Bud Pierce with a commanding lead over his competitors. The Taxpayers Association of Oregon recently conducted a poll showing Bud with nearly 22% of support compared to the next highest at just over 6%.

Bud Pierce is a cancer doctor in Salem, a Marine, and a previous GOP candidate for governor who ran against Kate Brown in 2016.

Dr. Pierce recently appeared on KATU’s “Your Voice, Your Vote.” In the segment, Pierce said, “The interest, the intensity is ratcheted up tenfold compared to that [the 2016] run, and I think it’s the times we’re in. People are looking at the candidates very carefully. They’re looking at all the information and all the data. They’re trying to come to the right decision to decide who can lead Oregonians to better lives, and I hope they agree it’s me.”

Dr. Pierce attributes some of his broad support and popularity to his plan to address Oregon's rampant crime and complex homeless crisis.

Evan Ridley, Pierce's campaign manager, was not surprised by Pierce’s favorable polling numbers. “Oregon conservatives know that only a successful outsider - untainted by radical Salem special interests - can truly restore sanity, security, and economic prosperity for all Oregonians,” Ridley said. “Dr. Bud Pierce looks forward to earning the support of all who share this positive vision and defeating the radicals in November.”

The campaign also released its first television ad, “Believe in Bud,” which began running in mid-April and is expected to run through the May Election. Ridley noted that some candidates had to run ads very early in the process because they were relatively unknown.

“We weren’t the first on TV, but campaigns are all about timing, and we’re planning for a methodical, long-haul campaign, and we are well on our way to victory,” Ridley said.

Bud Pierce, M.D, Ph.D. is a business owner and senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the last physician-owned practices on the West Coast. Bud is considered the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for governor. = Approved photos and biography can be found at www.BudPierce.org


Oregon primary ballots will be mailed to valid addresses on April 27.

Media Relations
Bud Pierce for Governor
+1 971-720-1665
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bud Pierce for Governor - Believe

You just read:

Republican Dr. Bud Pierce at the Top of the Oregon Primary Polls - Releases Television Ads

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Bud Pierce for Governor
+1 971-720-1665
Company/Organization
Bud Pierce for Governor
PO Box 2889
Salem, Oregon, 97308
United States
+15033717457
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bud Pierce is a Salem physician and is running as a Republican candidate for governor of Oregon

More From This Author
Republican Dr. Bud Pierce at the Top of the Oregon Primary Polls - Releases Television Ads
Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Says Oregon Schools Should Not Expose Young Children to Issues Related to Sex and Gender
Oregonians Regret Passage of Measure 110
View All Stories From This Author