Dedicated Community Resident, Tara Elaine Brennan Transforms Brentwood #VeteransRow

Tara Elaine Brennan is a Proud Community Servant

I'm a proud community servant!”
— Tara Elaine Brennan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicated Community Resident, Tara Elaine Brennan Transforms Brentwood. Tara has been a great help to Skid Rows Veterans. Veteran’s Row is a homeless Veteran encampment on the sidewalk outside of the West LA Veterans Administration. Tara started up Kitchen 260, a non-profit organization that works to house these Veterans and help them live more successful lives. Tara and her team work in cooperation with local agencies including the Sheriff’s Department, LAPD, and the County Representative.

KITCHEN 260
Began bringing our love of cooking and community to LA's homeless Veterans by providing quality meals on a regular basis. A homemade, hot meal and kind words can heal as few things can. Our mission is to improve the physical and mental health of homeless American Veterans, by supporting them off the street, and into housing. All meals are safely prepared and served. All waste is conscientiously disposed of with a follow through of garbage collection and funding of transportable bathrooms.

Tara Elaine Brennan
Kitchen260
