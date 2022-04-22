Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,464 in the last 365 days.

Nevada State Transportation Contracts Announced This Month Will Support 164 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. –  State transportation projects announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 164 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. 

A projected 164 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the April 11 state transportation board meeting. Since October 2021, more than 7,000 jobs have been supported by state transportation contracts and agreements. State transportation projects reviewed at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

  • Construct shared-use path running parallel to State Route 317 directly south of Caliente, including roadway surface, lighting, ramp, and pedestrian crossing improvements.
  • Construct shared-use path running parallel to State Route 447 in Wadsworth, including drainage, ramp and pedestrian crossing improvements.
  • Repair and replace guardrail and roadside drainage berms on State Routes 207 and 341 in Douglas, Storey and Washoe counties.
  • Resurface approximately two miles of Rancho Drive from Bonanza Road to Lake Mead Boulevard in the Las Vegas Valley. 

NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project.

Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.

You just read:

Nevada State Transportation Contracts Announced This Month Will Support 164 Jobs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.