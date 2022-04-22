Nevada State Transportation Contracts Announced This Month Will Support 164 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – State transportation projects announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 164 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.

A projected 164 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the April 11 state transportation board meeting. Since October 2021, more than 7,000 jobs have been supported by state transportation contracts and agreements. State transportation projects reviewed at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

Construct shared-use path running parallel to State Route 317 directly south of Caliente, including roadway surface, lighting, ramp, and pedestrian crossing improvements.

Construct shared-use path running parallel to State Route 447 in Wadsworth, including drainage, ramp and pedestrian crossing improvements.

Repair and replace guardrail and roadside drainage berms on State Routes 207 and 341 in Douglas, Storey and Washoe counties.

Resurface approximately two miles of Rancho Drive from Bonanza Road to Lake Mead Boulevard in the Las Vegas Valley.

NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project.

Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.