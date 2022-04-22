Governor Abbott Statement On Missing Texas National Guard Soldier In Eagle Pass
TEXAS, April 22 - April 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after a Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star was reported missing along the Rio Grande during a mission related incident in Eagle Pass.
"The Texas Governor’s office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier. Updates will be provided as additional details become available."