Governor Abbott, TDEM Encourage Texans To Take Part In Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend April 23-25, 2022

April 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) are encouraging Texans to take part in this year's Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend, which runs April 23rd through the 25th, 2022. A product of Senate Bill 904 that was signed into law by Governor Abbott in 2015, this annual holiday weekend allows Texans to purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free either online or in person.   "Hurricane season is approaching, so I encourage Texans across the state to prepare today for a safer tomorrow," said Governor Abbott. "Texas' Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday  ensures that Texans can purchase necessary emergency preparedness supplies to protect themselves and their loved ones during potential disasters in the future."    Visit the Texas Comptroller's website for more information.   

