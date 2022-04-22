NEW YORK LIFE AGENT BRIAN METZGER QUALIFIES FOR MILLION DOLLAR ROUND TABLE FOR THE 3rd TIME
New York Life Leads Million Dollar Round Table for the 67th Consecutive YearEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Metzger, an agent for New York Life in El Paso, Texas, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2022. Achieving membership in MDRT is a distinguishing life insurance career milestone, attained only by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledge, experience, sales excellence and client service. MDRT membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide. MDRT is an international, independent association of the world’s best life insurance and financial services professionals.
Metzger is President of business development at Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX serving clients nationwide. As a financial professional, Brian provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on helping to maximize value over the course of their lifetime. Brian provides holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Metzger built his reputation as a leading professional in El Paso as a Partner at New York Life’s El Paso General Office where he has been recognized as “Partner of the Year” for five consecutive years within the El Paso New York Life General Office. Brian brings to Crown Wealth Strategies a singular combination of credentialed financial experience as well as proven management experience. Brian Metzger’s credentials span financial services and management responsibilities. He holds securities FINRA Series 6, 63, 7, 66, and 24 Licenses as well as his Life and Health licenses.
Brian T. Metzger, LUTCF started his career in financial services in 2008 as an Agent with New York Life’s El Paso, TX General Office. Mr. Metzger is a Financial Advisor with Eagle Strategies LLC, A Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life co. and is currently the President of Business Development at Crown Wealth Strategies and works to scale their unique business model providing world-class Wealth Strategies, Business and Succession Planning, Estate Planning, Asset Management, and Risk Management to its local and national clients on a highly customized basis.
Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is an international, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of sales excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.
