Javier Zubiate Earns CFP® Designation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is proud to announce Javier Zubiate, Financial Professional, has achieved his Certified Financial Planner (CFP®). Zubiate has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® certification marks in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements. Mr. Zubiate specializes in comprehensive financial planning including retirement, estate, education and business planning as a Financial Advisor for Eagle Strategies LLC. Crown Wealth Strategies is now owned or operated by Eagle Strategies LLC or its affiliates.
The CFP® marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP® Certification Examination covering the following areas: the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFP® professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.
CFP Board is a nonprofit certification organization with a mission to benefit the public by granting the CFP® certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for personal financial planning. CFP Board owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and federally registered CFP (with plaque design) and CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete initial and ongoing certification requirements. CFP Board currently authorizes more than 70,000 individuals to use these marks in the United States. For more about CFP Board, visit www.CFP.net
About Crown Wealth Strategies Crown Wealth Strategies specializes in addressing the unique financial challenges faced by high-net worth individuals. We offer bespoke solutions for complex financial, intergenerational, estate, and charitable planning needs. Our mission is to empower our clients through education, strategic planning, and personalized financial solutions. Community Commitment We believe in giving back to the community that has supported us. Crown Wealth Strategies actively participates in community service projects, educational programs, and philanthropic activities. We are proud to contribute to the growth and development of our community, ensuring a better future for all.
Javier Zubiate is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory service through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.
