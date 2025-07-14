Crown Wealth Strategies Donates $20,000 in Response to Kerrville Tragedy
It’s our hope that this gift not only helps rebuild but inspires others to support what’s made this part of Texas so special to so many.”EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the heartbreaking tragedy that unfolded in Kerrville, Texas, Crown Wealth Strategies founders Lizzie and Brian Metzger are stepping forward with action and compassion. The couple, whose three children have spent more than a decade attending and working at summer camps in the Texas Hill Country, announced a $10,000 donation to support the local families and communities affected by the recent flood.
— Lizzie Dipp Metzger
Thanks to a generous corporate match from New York Life, the total donation now stands at $20,000. These funds will be directed to three impactful organizations:
• Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country – Supporting local recovery and rebuilding
• TAG Center at the Meadows Mental Health Institute – Providing grief counseling and trauma support
• Feeding Texas – Strengthening regional food banks and emergency food relief
“For 13 summers, our children have lived the camp experience in this part of Texas — an experience filled with growth, joy, and responsibility,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger. “This tragedy has struck deeply. While our kids weren’t at the affected camp, they were nearby just days before. We knew immediately that we had to help.”
As leaders of a high-touch, boutique financial planning practice rooted in service, the Metzger’s emphasized the personal connection to the Hill Country region and the camp community. “This isn’t just about any one camp. It’s about a culture of care, the families who show up year after year, and the communities that make those experiences possible,” added Brian Metzger, Crown’s President of Business Development.
The firm will be sharing links to vetted donation portals for clients and community members who wish to join them in providing relief.
“This moment calls us to live our values — compassion, action, and standing beside others in times of need,” said Lizzie. “It’s our hope that this gift not only helps rebuild but inspires others to support what’s made this part of Texas so special to so many.”
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Founded by Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, Crown Wealth Strategies is a nationally recognized, El Paso-based financial planning practice dedicated to helping affluent families, professionals, and business owners integrate wealth with purpose. Through its signature Crown Align™ model and SAVE Program (Service, Accountability, Value, Education), Crown delivers fully integrated advisory services with concierge-level attention, combining the best of personalized planning and transparent technology.
Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | www.crownws.com
