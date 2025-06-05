Crown Wealth Strategies Partners with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions/Cigna to Expand Comprehensive Benefits

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is excited to announce a strategic relationship with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions/Cigna, enhancing its ability to offer comprehensive benefits packages and retirement planning solutions. This collaboration aligns with Crown Wealth Strategies’ vision to provide a broad range of financial services while maintaining flexibility and choice for clients.

Expanding Offerings While Deepening Partnership with New York Life
These resources and relationships reflect Crown Wealth Strategies’ commitment to not being tied to a single provider, ensuring that clients have access to a wide variety of financial solutions. This strategic move also complements Crown Wealth Strategies’ continued relationship with New York Life, a Top 50 Fortune company, further enhancing its robust portfolio of services.

Comprehensive Benefits and Retirement Solutions with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions/Cigna
New York Life Group Benefit Solutions/Cigna offers:
• Flexible Health and Wellness Solutions: Supporting employees’ well-being.
• Comprehensive Retirement Planning Solutions: Including customized 401(k) options.
• Educational Resources: Helping clients make informed financial decisions.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions/Cigna as part of our strategic initiative to provide diverse solutions while maintaining our valued relationship with New York Life,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger, Founder of Crown Wealth Strategies.

About Crown Wealth Strategies:
Crown Wealth Strategies is dedicated to helping clients achieve financial security through comprehensive wealth management and personalized financial planning.

About New York Life Group Benefit Solutions /Cigna:
New York Life Group Benefit Solutions /Cigna is a leader in health and benefits solutions, providing flexible and comprehensive plans to support individuals' and businesses' financial well-being.

Crown Wealth Strategies is a comprehensive wealth planning practice in El Paso, Texas, that provides clients with an integrated investment and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger Member Agent, The Nautilus Group®, a service of New York Life Insurance Company - www.TheNautilusGroup.com. Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency, • 303 N. Oregon Suite 1100 El Paso TX 79901 • 915-534-3200. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates and does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice.

About

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

Crown Wealth Strategies

