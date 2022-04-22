American Pastor Concludes 40 Day Water-Only Fast for Ukraine
22 April 2022---New York City NY USA—Dr. Pastor William Devlin, who traveled to Lviv and Kyiv Ukraine from March 12 to March 23, 2022, began a 40 Day Water-only Fast for Ukraine on his first day in Ukraine on Saturday March 12, 2022. Devlin's Fast, consisting only of water, commenced on March 12 and concluded on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at midnight. Upon arriving in Lviv Ukraine, Devlin, who, along with being an urban pastor and international humanitarian, has an earned doctoral degree in Urban Emotional Trauma, was heartbroken after hearing of the suffering of the women and children of Ukraine. It was at that time he then decided to begin a 40 Day Water-only Fast as well as calling others to fast and pray for Ukraine.
— Dr William Devlin
Speaking is Dr. Pastor William Devlin, volunteer CEO of www.WidowsAndOrphans.info and REDEEM! 501(c)3 non-profit: “Upon crossing the border from Poland into Ukraine at 2am in the morning on March 12, 2022, I witnessed some 20 buses leaving Ukraine and crossing the border into Poland. As I peered from my commercial bus into the passing buses, each bus was filled with women and young children. I also witnessed young mothers walking into Poland from Ukraine, pushing strollers with young children and babies, along with dragging suitcases behind them. It was a truly heartbreaking moment. It was at that time that I decided to begin my 40 Day water-only Fast, calling upon God to help and have mercy upon these young Ukrainian mothers and their babies. Over these past 40 days, I have also called upon God to cease the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called upon thousands of good people around the world to join me in this Fast. Fasting is a time-honored tradition within the Christian faith community, a discipline we as Followers of Jesus Messiah have learned from our Jewish sisters and brothers, like Queen Esther who called upon the expatriate Jewish community in Persia to Fast and Pray so that the Jewish community would not be extinguished. Many others from around the world joined me in portions of the Fast for which I am grateful. During my two weeks in Lviv and Kyiv, I witnessed the oppression of the Ukrainian people first-hand, sleeping in a bunker in Kyiv while ministering to the citizen soldiers of Territorial Defence Force, Legion D. We hope and pray for the cessation of conflict in Ukraine. May God have mercy.” Devlin, for the past 10 years, beginning in 2012, goes on a 40- Day Water-Only Fast, calling out to God for a resolution to a particular conflict, be it gun violence, poverty or injustice.
