Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, April 26

April 22, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Agenda Includes AAEEBB Presentation; Blueprint Deep Dive on Early Childhood Education; and Recognition of Math and Science Presidential Award Winners

BALTIMORE, MD (April 22, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education (MSDE) will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at the Maryland State Department of Education, 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link. The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream.

The meeting will feature a guest presentation from Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys (AAEEBB) pilot school staff as well as a Blueprint Deep Dive on Early Childhood Education. Additional agenda items include public comment, recognition of the Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City winners of Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, and a monthly update on school logistics and transmission rates in schools related to COVID-19.

Public comment can be provided both in-person and virtually according to new guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 25. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored in-person meetings, open to the public. The State Board of Education and MSDE will continue to practice public health measures, including social distancing, and public access to the meeting will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who are unable to attend in person can view the meeting via livestream.

