Secretary of State Jeff Bullock Announces Leadership Changes

Dover, Del.—Secretary of State Jeff Bullock announced on Friday that Jordan Schulties, Director of the Division of Small Business, and Tim Slavin, Director of the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, will depart from their roles to embark on new journeys at the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) and Fort Dupont Redevelopment & Preservation Corporation, respectively.

“I am grateful to both Jordan and Tim’s dedication and service to their divisions throughout these past few years,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “Jordan rose through the ranks from Deputy Director to Director of the Division and her steadfast commitment helped so many small businesses in the community receive all types of assistance from grants to resources, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.” “Tim’s leadership and passion throughout these past 17 years have transformed the division into what it is today and strengthened how Delawareans connect with all aspects of history. He has served Delawareans well. I wish both Jordan and Tim all the best in their new roles,” said Bullock. “It has been a privilege to lead the Division of Small Business, and I am honored to have served in this important role,” said Director Schulties. “In my time with the division, our team has provided millions of dollars in assistance to businesses throughout Delaware, creating and sustaining thousands of jobs and helping to grow our economy. I am incredibly proud of the team we have and the hard work they do every day to support our state’s small businesses.”

Regina Mitchell, Deputy Director of the Division of Small Business, will serve as Acting Director until a successor is named.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to my colleagues at Historical and Cultural Affairs for all that we have accomplished,” said Director Slavin. “Their work continues to improve our lives in Delaware; they are truly dedicated public servants.”

Slavin will serve until June 30, 2022. A successor will be named to head the division before June 30th.

The Division of Small Business is a service-focused agency committed to supporting businesses starting and growing in Delaware. Small businesses can reach out to the Division for assistance in connecting to the resources and advice to succeed. To learn more about the Division of Small Business, click here.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs serves the public by identifying, collecting, preserving, and interpreting inclusive Delaware history and engaging diverse cultures. HCA activities foster strong communities, engaged citizens, economic vitality, and a deeper understanding of Delaware’s role in world history. To learn more about the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, click here.