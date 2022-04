Graphalloy® Bearings Reduce Maintenance in Mussel Processing Line

Pillow Block Bearing in the Processing Line

These bearings withstood many harsh liquids and remained maintenance-free

YONKERS, NY, USA, April 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturer of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® bushing materials , announces the success of Graphalloy bearings in a seafood processing line.The plant processes mussels, oysters, and clams and then ships them to restaurants. The original bearings at the plant required constant greasing due to the harsh environment- saltwater, mussel liquid, and caustic washdown. A Graphalloy representative discussed Graphalloy bushings in stainless steel pillow block housings as a solution. The maintenance manager agreed to test them out.The Graphalloy bearings were going strong 6 months later- maintenance-free and still looking good. The facility was pleased with the result and is now looking to replace more of their bearings with maintenance-free Graphalloy.Graphalloy bearings are solutions in places where traditional bearing lubricants will not work, including high temperature applications, clean environments, submerged operation applications, and more. The Graphalloy material is self-lubricating and can withstand temperatures from -450°F (-265°C) to +1000°F (+535°C).Graphalloy, a graphite-metal alloy, is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. Graphalloy bearings have operated for 20 years and longer in some applications. Common applications for Graphalloy bushings include pumps, wastewater, ovens, dryers, dampers/louvers, kilns, conveyors, submerged, and more. FDA acceptable grades of Graphalloy are available for use in food service equipment. NSF® and WRAS grades of GRAPHALLOY material are also available for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.For a copy of one of our new catalogs, contact catalogs(at)graphalloy(dot)com.For more information about Graphite Metallizing and its products, please visit us online at https://www.graphalloy.com or call +1-914-968-8400.