Graphalloy® Bearings Reduce Maintenance in Mussel Processing Line
These bearings withstood many harsh liquids and remained maintenance-freeYONKERS, NY, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturer of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® bushing materials, announces the success of Graphalloy bearings in a seafood processing line.
The plant processes mussels, oysters, and clams and then ships them to restaurants. The original bearings at the plant required constant greasing due to the harsh environment- saltwater, mussel liquid, and caustic washdown. A Graphalloy representative discussed Graphalloy bushings in stainless steel pillow block housings as a solution. The maintenance manager agreed to test them out.
The Graphalloy bearings were going strong 6 months later- maintenance-free and still looking good. The facility was pleased with the result and is now looking to replace more of their bearings with maintenance-free Graphalloy.
Graphalloy bearings are solutions in places where traditional bearing lubricants will not work, including high temperature applications, clean environments, submerged operation applications, and more. The Graphalloy material is self-lubricating and can withstand temperatures from -450°F (-265°C) to +1000°F (+535°C).
Graphalloy, a graphite-metal alloy, is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. Graphalloy bearings have operated for 20 years and longer in some applications. Common applications for Graphalloy bushings include pumps, wastewater, ovens, dryers, dampers/louvers, kilns, conveyors, submerged, and more.
FDA acceptable grades of Graphalloy are available for use in food service equipment. NSF® and WRAS grades of GRAPHALLOY material are also available for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.
